Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government of Infrastructure delivers for New Zealanders

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Infrastructure and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says today’s capital investment announcements show the Coalition Government is the Government of Infrastructure.

$7 billion in projects have been announced today as part of the Government’s $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme, which will see capital spending at its highest rate in more than 20 years. Further significant investment in regional New Zealand will be announced in coming weeks.

“Everybody knows New Zealand has a serious deficit in infrastructure, particularly in the regions, but this Government has laid the groundwork which makes addressing this shortfall possible,” Shane Jones said.

“Removing the common roadblocks which frustrate the delivery of major projects was a major driver behind establishing the Infrastructure Commission – Te Waihanga. Since its establishment late last year the Commission has already released a pipeline of major capital works, provided advice on project delivery, and begun work on a 30 year infrastructure strategy.

“Those in the infrastructure sector know they now have a Government making it easier to get on with what they do best – building the schools, hospitals, roads, rail, and other networks we rely on as the backbone of the economy and our day to day lives.

“That’s why New Zealanders can have confidence we will deliver on not only today’s announcements, but more broadly on the near $50 billion in capital spending forecast for the next five years. This is great news for jobs and growth.”

Today also saw a strong focus on regional infrastructure, with a number of major provincial transport projects supported - and more to come.

More than $2.8 billion has been dedicated to regional roads and rail, including $817 million for the Otaki to North of Levin road, $692m for SH1 Whangarei to Port Marsden, and $34m for rural intersection improvements in Canterbury, while regional schools and health facilities have also received a boost.

“Our regions are full of great ideas and innovative people. There’s a big need for infrastructure to support this potential, and ensure economic prosperity isn’t limited to our urban centres.

“Through the Coalition Government’s $3 billion Provincial Growth Fund, we’ve already shown a commitment to addressing this through investing heavily in remedial projects, such as the North Auckland Line upgrade, the $137 million Tairāwhiti roading package, the Kaikōura Marine Development Programme, and improved access to high-speed broadband for marae and rural areas.

“There’s more to be done, however, and in coming weeks I will be announcing the first projects supported through the additional $300 million allocated for regional development opportunities last month.

“I look forward to sharing more good news for the provinces shortly,” Shane Jones said.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 