Government support for communities impacted by flooding

Friday, 7 February 2020, 1:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Peeni Henare
Minister of Civil Defence
PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


Minister of Civil Defence Hon Peeni Henare announced today that the Government will contribute $100,000 to the Southland regional Mayoral Relief Fund, to support communities impacted by the recent flooding in Southland.

Mr Henare says this week’s flooding has caused significant disruption to communities in the lower South Island.

“This week’s severe weather and subsequent flooding has impacted people’s livelihoods, led to the evacuation of entire communities, and stranded travellers and tourists, and damaged property.

“I know that this will have been a difficult time for many people but it was great that people took steps to keep themselves and their families safe and listened to official advice.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their efforts in response to this emergency – not just local authorities and the agencies involved, but also friends and neighbours looking out for one another.”

Minister Henare says the funding assistance will help those communities impacted by the flooding to bounce back.

“Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities get back on their feet after an emergency. Local communities and councils are best-placed to know exactly what they need so this funding can be used, for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae.”

The funds are in addition to other support that may be available from the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.
“Emergency Services and other government agencies have been on the ground supporting the response. The NZ Transport Agency is working hard to repair damage and reopen roads.

“I will be working with my colleagues across Government and local government to ensure we continue to get the right support for communities where that support is needed.”

Today’s announcement follows the earlier declaration of an adverse event for the Southland and Otago regions, which made extra funding of $100,000 available for Rural Support Trusts to help speed up the recovery of farming businesses.

More information about the Mayoral Relief Fund is available at www.cdsouthland.nz or people can contact recovery@cdsouthland.nz

Anyone requiring assistance following the flooding can also call the Government Helpline on 0800 779 997.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


