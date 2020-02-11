Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wagner Won’t Contest Christchurch Central In 2020

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

11 February 2020

 

National MP Nicky Wagner will not be contesting the Christchurch Central electorate again in 2020 and will instead be retiring from politics.

Mrs Wagner has been an MP since 2005, becoming the first National candidate to represent the Christchurch Central electorate. She will have served 15 years in Parliament by the next election.

“I have loved my time as an MP and working to make meaningful, positive changes has been hugely rewarding. After 15 years, I have decided it’s time for me to step aside and support a new candidate to win Christchurch Central.

“One of the most rewarding roles I held was as Minister for Disability Issues. Working with people to find practical ways to help them lead aspirational, fulfilling lives and seeing results reinforced why I ran for parliament – to do things, not just talk about it. I really encourage this Government to put more focus and energy back into Enabling Good Lives and the Disability Confident schemes that help people with disabilities live independent, ambitious lives.

“The dominant focus of my time in Parliament has been the earthquakes in Canterbury, and their impact on Christchurch’s central city. Working both as a local MP and Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration allowed me to help our community get back on its feet.

“I was particularly proud to have led efforts to broker an agreement that started the restoration of Christ Church Cathedral and I love seeing the 2013 Blueprint continue to come to life a little more each day, making sure Christchurch becomes a modern, people-friendly city for the 21st century.

“Christchurch is my home, I have lived here my whole life, raised a family in the central city and started several businesses, and I look forward to playing a role in its future that involves business and enterprise.

“I will work with the new candidate for Christchurch Central to ensure the electorate returns to National. Christchurch, like the rest of the country, cannot afford to keep Labour in government.

“I believe National will win the next election because of the talented, hard-working group of MPs and party volunteers, under the strong and focused leadership of Simon Bridges. We are focussed on delivering practical, sensible policies that will make a difference to New Zealanders lives.

“The past 14 years, 17 including my time as a candidate in 2002 and a Regional Councillor from 2003 to 2007, would not have been possible without the support of my family. I am looking forward to spending more time with my husband, David, our sons and grandchildren.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 