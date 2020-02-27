Parliament

Delivering Our Promises: More than 2000 New Police

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

A total delivery of 2,000 new Police Officers has been achieved.

New Zealand First Deputy Leader, Fletcher Tabuteau attended the latest police graduation of Recruit Wing 335 in Porirua today.

Mr Tabuteau said, “Increasing police numbers and boosting their resources was one of the first orders of the day in Government for New Zealand First.

"Today’s milestone represents the continuation of New Zealand First's proud legacy of supporting our men and women in blue while in Government.

“In Government in 1996, we increased police numbers by 500. In 2005, we increased police numbers by 1000. Now, our Coalition Government has delivered the largest expansion in frontline police numbers in over a century.

“We’ve already exceeded nine years of National’s police recruiting efforts in just 24 months.

“Under National, as the population increased by over 500,000 there was only 200 more police put on.

“In the nine years of the previous Government, police funding was frozen.
“So frankly, National’s purported ‘tough on gangs’ rhetoric is nonsense because we know boosting police numbers is a key pillar in addressing gangs and organised crime.

“Since October 2017, we have raised police funding to over $2 billion.
"That's the effect of having New Zealand First in Government," said Mr Tabuteau.

New Police Constables have been deployed to Districts as follows:

Northland 103
Waitemata 226
Auckland City 206
Counties Manukau 316
Waikato 178
Bay of Plenty 160
Central 180
Eastern 76
Wellington 242
Tasman 29
Canterbury 186
Southern 121

