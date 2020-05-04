Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ’s Strong Economic Position Recognised

Monday, 4 May 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government’s strong economic position to support businesses and jobs through COVID-19 and invest for the recovery has been recognised in another major international report.

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P), today reaffirmed New Zealand’s AA+ local currency credit rating, and maintained its positive outlook. This follows Moody’s reaffirming its Aaa rating last week, highlighting New Zealand’s strong economic fundamentals and low Government debt compared to the rest of the world.

“The success of our health response and the gains made by all New Zealanders fighting this virus is giving us a head-start on other countries to get our economy moving again,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

“We went early and hard in our economic response to match our public health efforts by getting money out the door to support businesses and protect jobs and incomes.”

S&P’s report says the Government’s investments are cushioning the blow of COVID-19 on the economy. It notes how the global recession, as well as reduced economic activity here due to COVID-19, will see fiscal deficits and an increase in Government debt as we invest to support the economy.

“We’ve already said that there will be a period of higher debt and fiscal deficits. The S&P and Moody’s reports are an acknowledgement that we are in a strong position to handle this, particularly when compared to the rest of the world,” Grant Robertson said.

On Friday, the Government announced a significant component of our business support package, the Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme. This will provide Government loans of up to $100,000 for businesses with 50 or fewer employees to boost cashflow and help cover operating costs like rent. The loans are interest-free if repaid within a year.

This comes on top of support already announced, including the wage subsidy, the biggest business tax support package in modern New Zealand history, and measures to boost incomes like last week’s doubling of the Winter Energy Payment.

“Today’s news is a further reminder of why it is so important that we don’t lose the gains New Zealanders have made fighting this virus together. By locking in these gains we’re putting our economy in the best position to get moving again,” Grant Robertson said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand: The Good, The Bad, And The Opportunity

Alina Siegfried - The Dig

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and facing a very different future than we could have imagined just a few short months ago. Almost every part of our lives is up for re-assessment as much of the global economy and international trade has ground to a halt. As pointed out by Rod Oram, in a time of great upheaval, we can use this as an opportunity to re-imagine New Zealand’s economy and our agricultural heartland to collectively work better for our planet and people. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: Foreign Minister Congratulates The Warriors And NRL For Paving The Way

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today congratulated the National Rugby League and New Zealand Warriors for potentially paving the way for a future “Trans-Tasman bubble”, and thanked the Australian Government for making it possible. “Congratulations ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 