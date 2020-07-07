New Zealand First Calls For Tahr Cull Halt

New Zealand First is supporting calls by hunters and the New Zealand Tahr Foundation (NZTF) to halt a large scale cull of Himalayan Tahr by the Department of Conservation in National Parks. The calls are supported by a 40,000 strong petition and the NZTF has also lodged an injunction in the Wellington High Court.

“Hunting groups are rightfully frustrated by inadequate consultation and we call on DOC to halt the decision to actively target mature bulls from Mt Cook and Westland National Park,” says Mark Patterson, New Zealand First spokesperson for Primary Industry.

The petition requests that DOC halt the 2020-21 Tahr cull and review the Himalayan Tahr Control Plan. DOC have proposed that nearly 400 hours of helicopter control will take place, more than half of those hours will be within the feral range.

“Hunting bull Tahr brings an estimated $12 million per annum into the region. Tahr meat and products are an important source of food and revenue for local families.

“With tourism hurting due to Covid-19, the last thing we need are for more rural jobs to take a hit. We ask DOC to take a moment to consider rural livelihoods and to constructively partner and consult with hunters,” said Mr Patterson.

