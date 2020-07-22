Release The List, Ms Ardern

National Leader Judith Collins is demanding Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern release the list of the shovel-ready projects her Government has agreed to fund but is keeping secret for political reasons.

Ms Ardern told Parliament today that the list of projects was signed off by her Government nearly a month ago, on 29 June.

Her Deputy, Winston Peters, told the Wellington Chamber of Commerce yesterday that “I have the list; the whole lot”.

“This is not a game, Ms Ardern and Mr Peters,” Ms Collins said.

“The livelihoods of more than 200,000 construction workers and their families depend on getting the shovels out of the shed, the diggers on the roads and hundreds of new projects underway.

“The construction industry needs to see the list to keep those people employed.

“Stop playing games with Kiwis’ jobs, Ms Ardern and Mr Peters, and release the list today.”

