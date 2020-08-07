Parliament

PGF supports Hawke’s Bay community and environment projects

Friday, 7 August 2020, 9:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Fletcher Tabuteau
Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development


The Government is investing more than $1.6 million from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) for a wide range of community and environmental projects in Hawke’s Bay, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

These announcements today are part of the Government’s commitment to supporting regional economies in the wake of Covid-19 with its PGF reset announced in May 2020.

“This latest PGF boost will create more than 60 jobs and make a significant difference for this region,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

PGF projects announced include:

• $290,394 to maintain and renovate key community halls in the Hastings district
• $220,000 to Kairakau Lands Trust (PGF whenua Māori grant) to lift land productivity
• $218,500 to Nopera Trust for farm development (Whenua Māori grant)
• $393,600 for a Te Puna Farm Environmental Acceleration project for riparian planting and fencing of a significant stretch of the Tukituki River catchment to improve water quality
• $516,000 to Waipuka 3B1C2 Land Block for fencing and planting to tackle farmland erosion and future proof the property against major weather events

“I’m really happy to be here today to make these announcements for the great Hawke’s Bay, a region that has been prioritised by the PGF because of its enormous potential and natural resources.”

“Key social centres such as halls and sports clubs will now be able to undertake much needed maintenance and renovation of its facilities, which are incredibly important social centres in regional New Zealand.

“The PGF whenua Māori investments will go to improving the productivity of Māori land including on the southern Hawke’s Bay coast to support Māori economic development in a historically disadvantaged area.

“PGF support for fencing and planting along a significant stretch of the Tukituki River will protect the water quality of this important recreational waterway, and the Waipuka project will allow 123 hectares of farmland to be fenced to tackle erosion and future proof the property against destructive major weather events.

Mr Tabuteau will also make a site visit to Waipatu Marae in Hastings to meet workers who have benefited from the Government’s package to help workers whose jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“It’s been great to see the success created through the PGF’s focus on the Hawke’s Bay and I know these announcements today will make a big difference,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.


Notes to editor:

Funding from the Provincial Growth Fund is approved in principle and announced, after which contracts are negotiated. Some funding may depend on completion of business cases. Payments are made once agreed milestones are met. These are set as part of contract negotiations, and differ from project to project.

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $290,394 to maintain and renovate the following community halls in the Hastings district:

Waikare and District Sports Club: This is an Indoor Sports Hub which is well used by the local community, including nearby schools, for recreation, meetings and events. The $84,664 funding will be used for roof repairs and internal decoration.
Matapiro and Districts Recreation Hall: The hall is used to hold local community meetings as well as an array of community functions including gatherings for schools. The $20,407 funding is for a new roof.
Te Awanga Community Hall: The building is used for local community events, meetings and social activities. The $2,908 funding is for renovation of the floors.
Kereru Hall: This hall is used for early childhood activities, community groups and events. The $11,280 funding will be used to renovate floors and for outside planting.
Poukawa Hall: Locals use the hall for a wide range of local activity, including community events, market days and music events. The $34,400 funding will cover the replacement of weatherboards and outside painting.
Kaiwaka Hall: The hall is important to locals and well used. As the neighbouring school is now closed, the hall is the heart of the community. The $4,246 funding is for painting the roof and exterior.
Maraekakaho Hall: The Maraekakaho Hall is a well-used local rural hall and the key community focal area of the community. The hall is used for local functions, school activities, afterschool and children’s holiday activities as well as community meeting and events. The $132,489 funding is for electrical and landscaping work. The electrical upgrades will improve the building’s fire safety.

Today’s Provincial Growth Fund announcement will provide financial support for the following projects;

• Kairakau Lands Trust is receiving a $220,000 Whenua Māori grant. This project will support Māori economic development in a historically disadvantaged area and, once completed, will lift the land’s agriculture productivity potential.
• Nopera Trust is receiving a Whenua Māori grant of $218,500 for farm development.
• Te Puna Farm Environmental Acceleration project will receive a grant of $393,600 for riparian planting and fencing of a significant stretch of the Tukituki River catchment to improve water quality.
• Waipuka 3B1C2 Land Block will receive a $516,000 grant from the Provincial Growth Fund for fencing and planting to tackle farmland erosion and future proof the property against major weather events.

