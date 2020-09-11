Ardern Playing Politics With Lives And Livelihoods

“Jacinda Ardern is playing politics with people’s lives and livelihoods,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Last month, the Prime Minister said, ‘it would be useful if we took the politics out of the [Covid-19] response.’

“Now, Labour has said that it will consider allowing businesses to bring skilled workers into the country if it is re-elected.

“If that isn’t politicising Covid-19, what is?

“If it’s safe for firms to bring skilled workers into the country, it should happen now, not after the election.

“We need to get much smarter in dealing with Covid-19.

“Government should be the referee, not a player, setting clear rules of the game for the private sector. ACT would allow arrivals to isolate at alternative managed isolation facilities, with electronic monitoring and strict punishment for rule-breakers.

“We also need a tech-driven response, using innovations such as the Covid Card, GPS locatable cell phones, and Datamine’s ëlarm.”

ACT’s Covid-19 response plan is here.

