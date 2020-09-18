Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Tools To Make Nature More Accessible

Friday, 18 September 2020, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

 

People planning to head outdoors now have a resource that lets them know how accessible an area is for people with varying levels of mobility, Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage announced today.

The Halberg Foundation, Sensibel, and the Department of Conservation (DOC) have launched Accessibel, a new tool which helps communicate the accessibility of walkways, waterways and cycle ways. Initially places in Dunedin and Christchurch are profiled, with the plan to extend across New Zealand.

“These online tools will enable people with differing levels of mobility to understand the spaces and terrain to help plan their next outdoor adventure” said Eugenie Sage.

“Everyone in New Zealand should be able to enjoy and experience nature. Spending time outdoors is crucial for wellbeing. However, one of the most common barriers for people with mobility and disability considerations is a lack of information on how accessible a recreation area will be, relevant to their needs.

“For some people, planning their next trip outdoors can be as simple as picking a spot on a map, checking the weather, leaving intentions and packing the right supplies. For those with mobility or disability considerations there are many other factors to consider – is the walkway wheelchair or pram friendly, are there barriers between the carpark and track, what is the surface of the track like, will there be suitable toilets.

“Accessibel will be able to give people that information before they’ve left the comfort of home – and help them plan future adventures.”

Accessibel has been about three years in the making. Its genesis lies in all three partner organisations having a vision for a more accessible New Zealand. In 2016, DOC and Halberg sought to understand a Great Walk experience from the perspective of a disabled person, other track users and from an infrastructure perspective.

The late Merle Bradley – an avid tramper until her diagnosis of Motor Neuron Disease, traversed part of the Abel Tasman Great Walk using an all-terrain wheelchair with a support crew.

That trial led the partners to a workshop with older people and people who live with disability, to understand their needs and aspirations in the outdoors. Added to this was lots of thinking and exploration from Christchurch software developer Carl Pavletich and his company, Sensibel.

From there, the support and enthusiasm from many different organisations has led the development of the tools to where they are today. The Dunedin City Council (DCC) was one of the initial funders for the product development, alongside Central Lakes Trust and the New Plymouth City Council. Now DCC is the first council partner, and by embracing the technology it is enabling recreation opportunities to a broader community. Other Councils are also interested in partnering with Accessibel.

Eugenie Sage says the incredible work of the Halberg Foundation and Sensibel alongside DOC cannot be overstated. “The partnership empowers more people to make informed decisions, and enables them to enjoy great New Zealand landscapes.”

Today’s launch is just the starting point, Eugenie Sage says. “As this technology comes of age, DOC is already working on other ways to support a more inclusive New Zealand.”

“As more councils join the partnership the tools will go from strength to strength ultimately working towards more equitable recreation information across all public land for all,” said Eugenie Sage.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 