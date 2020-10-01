Labour A Fair-weather Friend To Small Business

“Labour’s investigation into the supermarkets shows it’s a fair-weather friend to small business,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It claims to want competition, but it created a monopoly during lockdown.

“During the lockdown, the Government gave the supermarkets a monopoly by shutting down butchers, bakers and greengrocers. It wasn’t concerned with competition at all.

“It then did nothing to change the rules for the second lockdown even though retailers could have opened safely. I heard of butchers crying on the side of the road as the second Auckland lockdown came into effect.

“Now Labour’s done a complete 180 turn and wants to investigate the supermarkets.

“The timing of this announcement shows it’s completely political. The Government’s had the ability to initiate market studies for two years but did nothing. Labour is weaponising the Commerce Commission against business during an election campaign.

“The market study into the fuel market hasn’t and won’t reduce fuel prices.

“What businesses need is clear rules of the game and less regulation and red tape. ACT would place a three-year moratorium on raising the minimum wage and we’d reinstate 90-day trials for all businesses, so employers have the confidence to hire more people.

“To get through the economic impacts of Covid-19, need clear, common sense rules of the game.”

