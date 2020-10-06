Labour Catches Up With ACT’s Covid Response

“The ACT Party is once again leading the way with policy, with Jacinda Ardern this morning agreeing with our Covid-19 recovery plan first released in July,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This morning the Prime Minister told media that she’s now getting advice on a risk-based approach for people travelling from other countries.

“ACT first suggested this on July 12th. We can’t treat people coming into New Zealand from Samoa where there is no Covid-19 the same way we treat people arriving from Victoria. It’s just common sense.

“ACT has consistently led the way with sensible policies, proving that a vote for ACT is a vote for common sense politics.

“Our full Covid-19 plan includes:

New Zealand Epidemic Response Unit: Based on Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre

Government as referee, not player: Allow alternative facilities for safe, electronically-monitored isolation, with strict punishment for rule-breakers

Risk-weighted: Treat different countries and travellers with different levels of caution

Technology-driven: Such as the Covid Card, ëlarm, rapid tests, temperature checks and thermal cameras

Continuous improvement: Constantly compare ourselves with the best and seek to strengthen our resistance.

“ACT will continue to introduce smart policies which benefit New Zealand. To enhance New Zealanders’ overall wellbeing, we must get a lot smarter. A Party Vote for ACT is a vote to tackle Covid-19 intelligently.”

