Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Green Party Responds To Final Election Results From Specials

Friday, 6 November 2020, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The final results are in and we’re incredibly excited to confirm our outstanding success this election.

“It was an election where we defied the odds, we’ve achieved an historic outcome where we grew our vote as a support party in Government. This is a first in MMP history, and the first time we have grown our caucus since 2011.

“Today’s announcement of the final vote count confirms that we have increased our Party Vote to 7.9%, meaning we will have three talented new Green MPs joining us this term as part of the third biggest party in Parliament.

“We’re now in a stronger position with Teanau Tuiono, Elizabeth Kerekere, and Ricardo Menendez March”.

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today:

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today.

"It is unfortunate that the eleventh on our list, Steve Abel, did not make it in this time. We'd like to thank Steve for his excellent work as a Green Party candidate, and of course his ongoing work to protect our planet. We have no doubt that Steve will continue to be a strong figure in New Zealand for ecological sustainability.

“Chlöe Swarbrick has also been confirmed as the Electorate MP for Auckland Central. Chlöe and her team ran an incredible campaign this election - against the odds yet again - and today we were confirmed to have won by 1068 votes, doubling the margin.

“The Green Party has only once before secured an electorate seat, won by the late Jeanette Fitzsimmons in 1999. Chlöe is one of the hardest working MPs we know and will do everything in her power to best represent Auckland Central”.

Chlöe Swarbrick said today:

“When we started the campaign to win Auckland Central, our message was clear, Aucklanders should elect who they believe will best represent our city. I am so honoured to have the privilege of representing our home and communities.

“I’m very excited to get stuck in to the issues that matter for the people of Auckland Central, including a strategy to end homelessness – working with new Minister Davidson! – alongside protecting the Hauraki Gulf, championing sustainable and affordable transport and ensuring the vibrancy of our local arts and culture.

“Today also delivered the news that the cannabis referendum has not been just short of successful, with 50.7% voting against the bill. We’re hugely proud to have run an evidence-based campaign for a harm-reduction approach, and always knew this referendum was going to be close.

“Despite the result, we’re really glad to have sparked a conversation about the need for fit-for-purpose drug laws in New Zealand. As a country we’ve come so far in understanding the need to reduce the harm of drugs by bringing them out of the shadows, and I remain committed to working for a drug harm reduction approach to drugs in the future”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 