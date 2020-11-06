Green Party Responds To Final Election Results From Specials

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The final results are in and we’re incredibly excited to confirm our outstanding success this election.

“It was an election where we defied the odds, we’ve achieved an historic outcome where we grew our vote as a support party in Government. This is a first in MMP history, and the first time we have grown our caucus since 2011.

“Today’s announcement of the final vote count confirms that we have increased our Party Vote to 7.9%, meaning we will have three talented new Green MPs joining us this term as part of the third biggest party in Parliament.

“We’re now in a stronger position with Teanau Tuiono, Elizabeth Kerekere, and Ricardo Menendez March”.

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today:

"It is unfortunate that the eleventh on our list, Steve Abel, did not make it in this time. We'd like to thank Steve for his excellent work as a Green Party candidate, and of course his ongoing work to protect our planet. We have no doubt that Steve will continue to be a strong figure in New Zealand for ecological sustainability.

“Chlöe Swarbrick has also been confirmed as the Electorate MP for Auckland Central. Chlöe and her team ran an incredible campaign this election - against the odds yet again - and today we were confirmed to have won by 1068 votes, doubling the margin.

“The Green Party has only once before secured an electorate seat, won by the late Jeanette Fitzsimmons in 1999. Chlöe is one of the hardest working MPs we know and will do everything in her power to best represent Auckland Central”.

Chlöe Swarbrick said today:

“When we started the campaign to win Auckland Central, our message was clear, Aucklanders should elect who they believe will best represent our city. I am so honoured to have the privilege of representing our home and communities.

“I’m very excited to get stuck in to the issues that matter for the people of Auckland Central, including a strategy to end homelessness – working with new Minister Davidson! – alongside protecting the Hauraki Gulf, championing sustainable and affordable transport and ensuring the vibrancy of our local arts and culture.

“Today also delivered the news that the cannabis referendum has not been just short of successful, with 50.7% voting against the bill. We’re hugely proud to have run an evidence-based campaign for a harm-reduction approach, and always knew this referendum was going to be close.

“Despite the result, we’re really glad to have sparked a conversation about the need for fit-for-purpose drug laws in New Zealand. As a country we’ve come so far in understanding the need to reduce the harm of drugs by bringing them out of the shadows, and I remain committed to working for a drug harm reduction approach to drugs in the future”.

