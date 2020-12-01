Parliament: Oral Questions - 1 December 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement in relation to accepting policy recommendations on housing, “The appetite for some of these policies also needs to come from the public”?
- JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What response has he seen to Government initiatives to support training and apprenticeships?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Is he considering further extending the bright-line test to have an effect upon house prices?
- Hon JULIE ANNE GENTER to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by his statement about the Government’s economic response to the COVID-19 shock that “we must also not allow inequality to take hold in our recovery”?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement in relation to a COVID-19 vaccine that “At this point, our expectation that we’ve been running to is more around the March date”?
- ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What announcements has she recently made about support for New Zealanders to take up seasonal work?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Does he agree with the statement from Professor Nick Wilson of Otago University’s Department of Public Health on 25 November 2020, “Well, I am concerned that unless we rapidly improve things, we are going to have more border failures because the system has just got too many persisting weaknesses”; if not, why not?
- JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Immigration: What recent announcements has he made to set out how the Government is supporting New Zealand businesses?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Associate Minister of Housing: What is the total number of applicants on the Social Housing Register and how does this compare to September 2017?
- MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: How is the Government delivering on its commitment to increase minimum sick leave entitlements to 10 days a year?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Housing: Has the Government done enough to increase housing supply, and which new measures, if any, for boosting housing supply will she have up and running in the next six months?