Waihopai Spy Base Must Close Down: Greens

Green Party spokesperson on Security and Intelligence Teanau Tuiono will tomorrow join in an annual demonstration calling for Waihopai Spy Base to be closed down.

“As the Green Party have always said, Waihopai does not operate in the national interest of Aotearoa New Zealand”, said Teanau Tuiono.

“We should not be spying on behalf of other countries, in all but name it is a foreign spy base on our whenua.

“By closing the base we can focus on fostering community tolerance and resilience.

“We know too well how surveillance can be weaponised to undermine democracy and legitimate protest. It is time the Base closed”.

Details:

Time: 10:30am

Where: Spy Base Outer Gate, Waihopai Valley Road

What: Guest speaker for the protest against the base’s presence

Why: Outline Green Party policy and commitments

