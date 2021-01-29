Waihopai Spy Base Must Close Down: Greens
Friday, 29 January 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: Green Party
Green Party spokesperson on Security and Intelligence
Teanau Tuiono will tomorrow join in an annual demonstration
calling for Waihopai Spy Base to be closed down.
“As
the Green Party have always said, Waihopai does not operate
in the national interest of Aotearoa New Zealand”, said
Teanau Tuiono.
“We should not be spying on behalf of
other countries, in all but name it is a foreign spy base on
our whenua.
“By closing the base we can focus on
fostering community tolerance and resilience.
“We
know too well how surveillance can be weaponised to
undermine democracy and legitimate protest. It is time the
Base closed”.
Details:
Time: 10:30am
Where:
Spy Base Outer Gate, Waihopai Valley Road
What: Guest
speaker for the protest against the base’s
presence
Why: Outline Green Party policy and
commitments
