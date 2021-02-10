Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 10 February 2021

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 11:45 am
Questions to Ministers

  1. BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he seen on how New Zealand’s economic recovery has been influenced by the Government’s approach to COVID-19?
  2. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by the declaration of a climate emergency?
  3. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What reports has he seen about how enrolments in vocational education are faring since the establishment of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology?
  4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister for the Environment: By what date does she expect a new Natural and Built Environments Act to become law, and does she believe this new Act will make it easier to build houses?
  5. Dr EMILY HENDERSON to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What announcements has she made about engaging more Māori in employment, education, and training?
  6. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Finance: By what percentage has annual core Government services expenses increased since he became Minister of Finance?
  7. RACHEL BROOKING to the Minister for the Environment: What progress is the Government making on reform of the Resource Management Act?
  8. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What did he mean when he said on 17 November 2020, “Without going into detail I think we’re in a very good place to ensure that as vaccines start to come to market New Zealand will be at the front of the queue to be getting vaccines”; and why has New Zealand not yet started to vaccinate workers at the border?
  9. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Conservation: How will Jobs for Nature funding support communities and landowners to grow employment opportunities?
  10. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Local Government: Does she agree with the statement, “Labour will ensure that major decisions about local democracy involve full participation of the local population from the outset” in Labour’s 2020 Manifesto on Local Government and Communities; if so, how is her legislation removing the opportunity for public participation through a referendum on separate Māori seats and giving only 34 hours for submissions on the bill consistent with this?
  11. Hon JULIE ANNE GENTER to the Minister of Finance: Can he confirm that the Treasury advised him that the use of unconventional monetary policy “can raise asset prices more directly than conventional monetary policy, creating wealth inequality”?
  12. BROOKE VAN VELDEN to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement relating to house prices, “We don’t want to see the significant increases; these huge jumps in house price growth”?

