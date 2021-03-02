Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Must Release Contact Tracing Evidence

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 10:10 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government needs to release full details of the contacts made with the family of cases L, M, N and O at the centre of the South Auckland cluster,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Prime Minister is fighting an asymmetrical information war, drip feeding details from the highest pulpit in the land against people who have no platform to respond.

“Conveniently this tactic avoids scrutiny of the Government’s performance as the Prime Minister whips up anger towards unnamed individuals.

“But what if in actual fact it's the Prime Minister that has let down the whole country, inviting the full judgment of the entire nation?

“The only real answer is to release the full and objective details of what occurred.

“If they won’t do that they must ask the Ombudsman to review the information and release his findings so the public can be satisfied everything that should have been done was done.

“One of the Ombudsman’s primary roles to investigate the administrative conduct of public sector agencies, and that is exactly what is at the heart of this situation.

“We have at least one member of the family in the public absolutely at odds with the Government story over the level of contact.

“The Prime Minister says she’s checked the logs and she’s satisfied – so release the logs Prime Minister; release all the evidence.

“Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield was adamant this morning that isolating families receive a phone call every day and if they don’t answer the phone they are visited.

“That means there must be logs of successful phone calls or visits to the property, but case L says neither thing happened.

“Auckland is locked down right now and the rest of the country is significantly inconvenienced because public health orders were breached.

“At least one member of the family says they were breached because the things the Prime Minister says her officials did weren’t actually done.

“What is the information the Prime Minister has seen that has satisfied her that her officials are right and did everything they should have?

“We need to get to the bottom of this and we only will with the sort of transparency expected of democratically elected Governments.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Who Decides On The Priority List For Vaccines

During the past week, the nation has gone through a range of mixed feelings about south Auckland. Understandably, there’s been a hankering in some quarters to punish a few of the rule breakers who plunged all of Auckland back into lockdown…Yet alongside that impulse there also been compassion for the way that poverty and overcrowding make south Aucklanders extremely vulnerable to the spread of the virus... More>>


 




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 