Systemic Racism Rooted In Māori Victimisation Report

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Ministry of Justice Māori victimisation report, released today, reinforces what we already know about the impact of systemic racism in Aotearoa and that urgent action is needed.

“Whether it is climate change, housing crisis or criminal victimisation for Māori, the scale of the response must fit the scale of the problem,” says Green Party spokesperson for Māori Development Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

“This study shows that compounding factors, such as deprivation, young age, disability and sexuality have contributed to Māori victimisation.

“We need significant investment in Māori health, education, employment, housing and welfare support to ensure all Māori can live in dignity,” says Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

Green Party spokesperson for Justice Golriz Ghahraman says Māori are disproportionately affected by our racist criminal justice and prison system.

“We know Māori are being unfairly targeted and victimised by law enforcement and justice institutions, which has eroded trust in the system.

“This is likely an under-representation of true Māori victimisations figures, as we know Māori are less likely to report crime to police,” says Golriz Ghahraman.

“Our justice system needs transformative change to empower by-Māori for-Māori criminal justice processes.”

This research also confirms what Rainbow and Disability communities have been saying for years, says Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

“Being takatāpui, or having a disability, increases the risk of violence against those people. In the absence of proper support from government agencies, we need to urgently allocate resources to those communities who provide support for these affected groups,” says Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

