50K Cost On New Builds Unacceptable

“Adding up to $50,000 to the cost of a new home with higher insulation standards is unacceptable in the middle of a housing crisis”, says ACT’s Housing Spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“All New Zealanders want to live in a warm, dry home, but first we must be able to afford them.

“Housing is already extremely unaffordable. The median house price has increased by $250,000 under this Government, putting it out of reach for many New Zealanders.

“Now, MBIE’s update to the Building Code proposes to increase minimum insulation levels which could add up to $50,000 to the cost of a new house.

“While the goal of warmer, drier homes is laudable, the priority right now must be to increase the supply of new homes, not adding burdensome new regulations.

“There’s nothing stopping developers from raising standards themselves.

“The consultation document refers to ‘climate change’ 23 times but increasing the supply of new housing not once.

“Whether its banning foreigners, adding new taxes and rental regulations, or trying and failing to build houses themselves – the Government has done everything but make it easier for the private sector to build.

“This is just another sign that Labour’s priorities on housing are backwards.”

© Scoop Media

