Have Your Say On The Education And Training Amendment Bill

The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Education and Training Amendment Bill. This bill seeks to make amendments to the Education and Training Act 2020 including:

· clarifying safety checking processes for children’s workers and school employees

· extending the ban on charging trainees a compulsory student services fee by one year

· clarifying that only people holding a teaching position can use physical restraint

· amending certain other provisions in regard to rules around intervention by the Secretary for Education and regulation-making powers around licensing of service providers.

It also aims to make some technical changes to the Act and regulations to ensure consistency. These would include:

· clarifying the early childhood education regulation-making powers in section 636

· clarifying the agencies to which any ministerial statement of expectations could apply

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 25 June 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

