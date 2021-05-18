Statement From Minister Nanaia Mahuta Regarding Death Of Staff Member In NZHC In India

Rimurimu tere tere, e rere ki te moana, E tere ana ki te ripo i waho e….

E te kākākura pokai kua riro i te tirohanga kanohi, haere, haere, whakangaro atu rā…

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a long-serving New Zealand High Commission employee in New Delhi, and my thoughts and aroha are with the family at this time.

Any loss of life is extremely sad and I know that the MFAT whanau will be grieving at this time.

The deceased joined the High Commission in 1986 during the time that Sir Edmund Hillary in was our High Commissioner to India, and New Zealand truly values the support he gave to our country.

I join with MFAT in expressing sadness for this loss of life. Moe mai ra.

