Parliament Comes To Christchurch

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 3:28 pm
A delegation from Parliament is heading to Christchurch this Friday 28 May, to engage with the city’s youth as part of a regular outreach programme.

The group visiting this week comprises Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard and two Christchurch-based members of Parliament, Sarah Pallett MP (Labour) and Hon Eugenie Sage (Green).

They will visit Te Kāpehu Riccarton Primary School and Wharenui School, where students will participate in a mock debating chamber activity led by Mr Speaker and a Q&A session with MPs.

In between, the delegation will stop by the University of Canterbury for a tour of the campus, where they will also turn sausages for an informal BBQ with students.

The visit concludes with a roundtable discussion with Pacific Youth Leadership and Transformation Council (PYLAT) and Ethnic Youth Framework around parliamentary engagement, held at the University of Canterbury.

“Parliament’s outreach programme has made a strong start to 2021, and I’m pleased to be taking it to Christchurch as its next stop, accompanied by two local MPs,” said Mr Speaker.

“I’m once again looking forward to engaging with the people of Christchurch, and discussing how they can engage with their Parliament and have their say.”

The visit is part of the Speaker’s Outreach programme, which aims to bring ‘Parliament to the people.’ This initiative was launched in South Auckland in 2018.

