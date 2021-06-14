Parliament

Humanitarian Support For Bangladesh And Myanmar

Monday, 14 June 2021, 1:47 pm
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced that New Zealand is providing NZ $8.25 million in humanitarian assistance to support refugees and their host populations in Bangladesh and to support humanitarian need of internally displaced and conflict affected people in Myanmar.

“Nearly four years after 900,000 Rohingya crossed the border into Bangladesh to escape violence, 1.3 million people remain in need of humanitarian assistance in Cox’s Bazar,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“Aotearoa New Zealand will contribute NZ $5.5 million to a range of UN agencies and NGOs in Bangladesh to provide support to these communities. This funding includes support to programmes for women and girls.

“I am also announcing NZ $2.75 million in humanitarian support for people within Myanmar. Prior to the 1 February coup in Myanmar, conflicts have seen nearly 336,000 people displaced from their homes and in humanitarian need. We are deeply concerned that the coup has exacerbated the humanitarian situation of the most vulnerable in Myanmar,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

The funding announced today represents New Zealand’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian needs of the people of Myanmar. None of this funding will be channelled through, or benefit, Myanmar’s military.

“Aotearoa New Zealand continues to condemn the military coup and urge the immediate return to civilian government and the cessation of violence,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

New Zealand has previously contributed over NZ $18 million in assistance to the humanitarian situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh since September 2017.

