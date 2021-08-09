National Focuses On The Big Issues Facing NZers

8 August 2021

Judith Collins: Leader's Address

Today I addressed the National Party conference and laid out the direction we will be taking and the hard work ahead of us as we provide policy and solutions to the big issues facing New Zealanders, National Party Leader Judith Collins says.

“We have been demanding the debate and advocating for the people of New Zealand to have a say in the future of this country. It is only right that we engage our members and the wider public in our own process of shaping the future.

“Our purpose is to make New Zealand a great place to live, work and raise a family with a strong economy so we can lift incomes, invest in the environment, and have world class healthcare and education.

“Through consultation we have established some key issues which will see us achieve this:

· Lifting incomes

· Growing the Technology Sector

· Getting houses built

· Getting New Zealanders home safely and quickly each day

· Educating Kiwis to succeed globally

· Making our communities safe and reversing the growth of gangs

· Ensuring quality healthcare and mental healthcare

“We have a four stage policy process planned with plenty of opportunity for engagement with experts, key sectors, National Party members, and wider New Zealand.

“As I said in my speech, the National Party has an ambitious vision for New Zealand in which every Kiwi has every opportunity to get ahead. This process will provide us with the roadmap for how to get there.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but the National Caucus is energised and determined to be fighting fit in 2023. New Zealand needs a Government that delivers on its promises and gets stuff done.

“We are preparing for a National Government that will lift Kiwis up and trust them to make choices for themselves. That will empower New Zealanders to work hard and get ahead and enable New Zealanders to raise families in one of the greatest little countries on the planet.”

© Scoop Media

