Hutt maternity in crisis

Monday, 16 August 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National List MP based in Hutt South says maternity services in the Hutt Valley are in crisis.

“Over the weekend Hutt Hospital’s maternity ward went into a “code red” staffing crisis and at some points just one midwife was working.

“The number of Lead Maternity Carers (LCM) in the Hutt continues to be critically low, which will be made worse by the closure later this year of the BirthWorks five-strong midwifery team.

Answers to Parliamentary written questions to me show that the number of LCMs in the Hutt on 1 June this year was just 28. I understand the numbers are now even lower and set to decline even more with BirthWorks’ closure.”

“This is leaving at least 400 Hutt women without a midwife and I have been contacted by many Hutt families desperate to try and secure a LMC.

“Hutt Hospital's maternity service is short 15 out of 50 full-time equivalent staff.

“The number of babies born by caesarean section in the Hutt is one of the highest in the country. Answers to written questions show that in 2016, 33 per cent were born by caesarean section an in 2020 it was 40 per cent.

“To make matters worse, the purpose-built Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre at Melling looks like it will close its doors by the end of September unless it secures DHB and/or government funding.”

“The closure of this centre will put even more pressure on Hutt hospital. I have launched a petition to save the centre which can be signed at www.chrisbishop.co.nz/saveourbirthingcentre

“I have written to the Chair of the Hutt Valley DHB, the Minister of Health Andrew Little and Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall about the birthing centre and urged them to fund the centre so it can continue operations.

“The closure of the birthing centre would be a disaster for mums, babies and families in the Hutt Valley.

“Big promises were made by the Government following the damning external review of Hutt maternity in 2019, but have come to nothing, with Hutt maternity in crisis and getting worse.”

