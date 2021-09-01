Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour rejects National’s request for Immigration Minister to front on Afghanistan situation

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s decision to reject National's motion for the Minister of Immigration to front the Education and Workforce Select Committee to answer questions about his and Immigration New Zealand’s role in how so many of our Afghan allies and their families who requested visas were left behind in Afghanistan is appalling, says National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford.

“We now know that hundreds of our Afghani allies, their family members, and family members of New Zealand citizens have been left behind in Afghanistan are facing an uncertain future. Many of these people stranded in the country are still waiting for their visas to be issued, despite having made contact with New Zealand authorities some time ago.

“So many questions need answering on this urgent issue. The public has a right to know how many visa applications were either not processed at all, or not processed in time for our Afghan allies and their families to make it out of the country before the deadline.

“These visas should have been processed and issued as a matter of urgency when the issue first came to light to allow those in danger of Taliban reprisals a pathway to New Zealand as quickly and safely as possible.

“The Minister of Immigration has a duty to appear before the committee, as his counterparts in Defence and Foreign Affairs have done, to answer questions and be held accountable for his decisions.

“Labour’s pathetic excuse in blocking this motion was that the Minister of Immigration didn’t have a role to play in ensuring visas were issued to these Afghani civilians. This another example of Labour trying to protect one of their incompetent ministers from scrutiny.

“With hundreds of people left behind in Afghanistan facing a dangerous and volatile situation, the Minister must be held accountable.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 1/9: 632 Overall Cases


As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility


Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 