The Eradication Strategy Isn’t Working, Time To Change Tack
Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Forty five new cases 43 days into a lockdown shows
that the Government’s eradication strategy isn’t
working, it has lost control. On May 5 2020, 43 days into
the first lockdown, zero cases were recorded” says ACT
Leader David Seymour
“The Government’s strategy
has been to eradicate COVID-19 from New Zealand with short
sharp lockdowns so we could enjoy relatively long periods of
freedom, such as last summer. This Summer is not looking the
same.
“Many of the cases may be within households,
but the point of isolation is to ensure that COVID burns out
within households. The fact new cases are appearing within
households after 43 days of lockdown shows that lockdown is
not working.
“Delta has changed the costs and
benefits of the Government’s strategy. The lockdowns are
no longer short and sharp, and the payoff of freedom no
longer guaranteed.
“The Government now needs to show
leadership and clarity. The eradication strategy won’t
work this time. We are going to change course. We must move
from eradication to harm reduction.
‘ACT’s
COVID 3.0 outlines how New Zealand can move from futile
eradication measures to a strategy of harm reduction. The
goal should be to include the community in finding ways to
reduce transmission and hospitalisation at least cost, and
minimise death from COVID.
"When the facts change, our
strategy needs to change, the Government cannot explain away
these
numbers."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World
So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>
Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People
The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>
ALSO: