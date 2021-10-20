National’s Plan Will Lift The Burden On Business
Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National’s ‘Back in Business’ plan will lift the
burden on businesses who are struggling through this
extended lockdown, says Shadow Treasurer Andrew
Bayly.
“There is light at the end of the Covid
tunnel, but we can’t fall at the final hurdle. We need to
do what it takes to ensure otherwise viable businesses
survive the next 12 months.
“Our plan outlines a
raft of measures that the Government should be implementing
immediately to save livelihoods and unleash our
economy.
“These include more cash support for small
businesses right now to help get them through lockdown, and
a clear pathway to reopening our economy and our borders as
soon as possible.
“There are a raft of measures, but
a key component of our plan is tax relief.”
National
would:
1. Introduce a new small business tax rate of
17.5 per cent for two years
2. Lift the 10.5 per cent
personal income tax threshold from $14,000 to
$17,000
3. Extend the loss carry-back scheme
4.
$150,000 immediate write-off on costs of new plant,
equipment and related software to stimulate investment in
more productive assets
“At a time of extreme
economic strain, National believes the Government should be
easing the tax burden so that small businesses don’t just
survive the next 12 months, but thrive as we reconnect to
the
world.”
