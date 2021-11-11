Victims Ignored By Faafoi
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 3:36 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has given the middle
finger to victims of serious and violent offending by not
even bothering to consult them about repealing Three
Strikes,” says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole
McKee.
“In Parliament I questioned Faafoi about
what consultation he did before deciding to get rid of Three
Strikes. He said, “Justice had an interaction with
stakeholders as the policy was put together.”
“In
other words – he didn’t speak to any victims because
Labour is more concerned with hugging criminals than
ensuring justice for victims.
“What Faafoi and
Labour don’t understand is that for every serious crime
there is a victim, people who have been sexually assaulted,
grievously injured or families left to grieve after a
murder.
“The 18 people who have been sentenced to a
Third Strike are the worst of the worst. They have an
average of 74 convictions. They are not petty thieves. New
Zealanders will see these sentences as entirely reasonable
and feel safer with these violent thugs off the
streets.
“The Government is prioritising softer
sentences for the most violent one per cent of New
Zealanders.
“As part of the next Government, ACT
will push to reintroduce Three Strikes, because victims of
violent crime deserve justice and New Zealanders deserve to
be
safe.”
