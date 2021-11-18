Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Council Water Collaboration Should Be Commended

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A partnership between two councils to address their water infrastructure challenges should be welcomed, and shows that voluntary alternatives to the Government’s forced asset grab are indeed practical and realistic, National’s Local Government spokesperson Christopher Luxon says.

“The collaborative arrangement between the Ōtorohanga and Waipā councils to improve their Three Waters services will create huge benefits for both their communities.

“The partnership will improve customer service, enable infrastructure improvement, generate financial efficiencies and, importantly, deliver savings for ratepayers.

“This kind of deal is exactly what National has been encouraging as a realistic alternative to the broken entity model that the Labour Government is forcing on every council in New Zealand.

“Instead of Labour’s asset grab, National would instead encourage councils to collaborate, contract, or form sub-regional Council Controlled Organisations that are big enough to deliver real efficiencies but small enough to remain local and accountable.

“There are plenty of councils open to these kinds of arrangements and, ultimately, it should be for those councils and their communities to decide how they improve their water infrastructure – not the Beehive.

“While partnerships like this one are heartening to see, it’s still extremely concerning that Labour remains hell-bent on ramming its asset grab plan through despite overwhelming public opposition.

“National will continue to stand up for local control and decision-making, and support practical policy solutions. We know that councils know their communities best.”

The Waipā District Council’s statement can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>


Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 