Govt Should Go Further On Rapid Antigen Test
Monday, 24 January 2022, 11:53 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“A
gazette notice allowing more Rapid Antigen Tests (point
of care tests) is a step in the right direction but
doesn’t go far enough,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.r
“ACT first called for these tests to be
more widely available back in June last year. Finally, more
than six months later the Government has woken up, although
they still seem half asleep.
“There are 67 brands of
tests available in Australia that have been approved by the
Therapeutic Goods Administration(TGA) and they have a
shortage. We are hamstrung by the doctrinaire Medsafe
‘letting’ New Zealanders have only a handful of tests
and under limited conditions.
“They should also be
available in more places. Why can’t people buy them online
or in a supermarket? Limiting them to pharmacies is short
sighted.
“COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins
said this morning there are six or seven million RATs in the
country. That’s not even enough for two per
person.
“Instead of preparing months ago, the
Government is now playing catch up. Omicron won’t slow
down so the Government needs to speed up its response. That
should start with approving more tests and making them
widely
available.”
