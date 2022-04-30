Struggling Kiwis Invited To Share Their Stories

Kiwis are being invited to share their stories about how soaring prices are affecting them, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“New Zealand is in the midst of a cost of living crisis. Inflation is already at the highest level in over 30 years and is expected to go even higher.

“Food prices are up 7.6 per cent in a year, with fruit and vegetables up 18 per cent. ASB recently estimated that households could be $150 worse off a week by the end of this year.

“The Prime Minister was one of the last people in the country to acknowledge the cost of living crisis, and her Government is about to announce a record $6 billion of new spending in the upcoming Budget.

“We know that Kiwis are doing it tough and we want your help to tell that story to try to make the Government listen.

“That’s why we have launched a new website, www.costofliving.nz, to give struggling Kiwis a platform to share their stories about how rising prices are hurting them and their families.

“I want to hear from people like the young family I met in Otaki who put everything into buying their first home 18 months ago, but now face rapidly rising interest rates that will see their yearly mortgage costs go up by more than $6,000.

“Or the hard working young couple who came up to me on ANZAC Day – a teacher and a nurse – who can’t save for a deposit for a house in the area they work in because their rent and living costs are going up. And think they may be able to build a better future in Australia.

“Inflation is very high, but the official figures can mask the real impact on regular Kiwis. Inflation means different things for different people. That’s why your story is important.”

