Coffers Full, But Still No Support For Squeezed Middle

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 3:38 pm
Treasury data showing the Government has collected nearly $3 billion more in tax revenue than expected proves there’s room for tax relief, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“With inflation roaring, it’s clear Kiwis need relief. But despite billions more in tax revenue, Grant Robertson is refusing to adjust tax brackets for inflation. The squeezed middle is being left behind.

“It’s remarkable that despite collecting nearly $3 billion more in tax revenue than had been forecast, Labour is still having to push out the return to surplus by another year. It shows just how addicted to spending this Government has become – Kiwis are paying more tax than ever, but debt keeps climbing.

“With inflation running laps around wages, Kiwis are falling further and further behind because Labour has no plan for the economy.

“The Government should adopt National’s plan to adjust tax brackets for inflation, which would see a household on an average income receive $1600 a year in tax relief.”

Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights, And Biased Speakers


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ's First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

