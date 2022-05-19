Future Resource Management System Implementation Funding

Budget 2022 provides funding to implement the new resource management system, building on progress made since the reform was announced just over a year ago.

The inadequate funding for the implementation of the Resource Management Act in 1992 almost guaranteed its failure.

There was a lack of national direction about how to tackle environmental or development issues, and there was no standard plan format or defaults and there were years of delay for new plans.

“As a result the current RMA system takes too long, costs too much and has not protected the environment, nor enabled housing to be built,” Environment Minister David Parker said.

“Our reforms will make it easier, faster and cheaper to consent housing, while protecting the environment.

“As the resource management reform programme’s focus begins to shift from development to implementation, Budget 2022 ensures we have the funding to avoid repeating those implementation mistakes,” David Parker said.

In June 2021 the Government released an exposure draft of parts of the Natural and Built Environments Bill, which were considered at the select committee.

The Government expects to introduce the full Natural and Built Environments Bill and Spatial Planning Bill to Parliament later this year.

“Funding an efficient transition to the new system is crucial to deliver low costs and better outcomes for New Zealanders,” David Parker said.

Budget 2022 ensures funds are available for the development of the National Planning Framework, which will combine the many national direction instruments of the current system into a single, coherent framework. Funding is also provided to help councils develop the first Spatial Planning and NBA plans.

This will be funded by a $178.7 million programme including support for local government.

Funding is provided for the National Māori Entity recommended by the Randerson report.

When the Natural and Built Environments Bill and Spatial Planning Bill are introduced to Parliament, the public will have another chance to provide more feedback through the select committee process.

