Government Investing In Warm, Dry Classrooms And New Schools And Kura

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Budget 2022 has taken capital investment in school property under this Government to $3.6 billion since 2018, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

“A further $777m in capital investment means new schools and kura, more classrooms, and includes $219m in capital funding that will go directly to schools over the next nine years to spend on replacing furniture and equipment,” Chris Hipkins said.

“This builds on the $2.8 billion this Government had already invested in the school property portfolio since 2018, including $400m across 2,054 schools in the School Investment Package and $294m in the Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme.

“During this time, we have also provided funding for a total of 13 new school projects, 15 school expansions, 15 planning and design projects, and funded 1,130 classrooms. Budget 2022 continues this pipeline and aims to fund a further 280 classrooms.

“A further $88 million is also going into the Christchurch School Rebuild programme to continue the good work that is restoring and improving 115 schools across the city. Once complete, this programme will have constructed 13 new schools, rebuilt 10 schools on their existing sites, fully redeveloped 34 schools and done redevelopment work in 58 schools over a 10 year period.

“We have also provided record investment in kura providing Māori medium education including funding for land purchases, new schools and fit-for-purpose classrooms that will last for rangitahi.

“I’m really proud of the Government’s investment in school property. We are making sure our children and young people have warm, dry and fit for purpose classrooms, that they want to be at school, are learning relevant and interesting things and are supported right through to further study, training and work,” Chris Hipkins said.

School property capital investment since Budget 2018:

Budget 2018

- $332 million for roll growth classrooms, school expansions and redevelopments

- $62 million for the Christchurch School Rebuild programme

Budget 2019

- $971 million to deliver the National Education Growth Plan

- $84 million for the Christchurch School Rebuild programme

- $95 million for Learning Support Coordinator property

- $13 million for Schools Energy Efficiency Package

Budget 2020

- $400m for the School Investment Package

- $91.4 million for the Christchurch School Rebuild programme

- $122 million to manage growth at PPP schools

Budget 2021

- $266 million for the National Education Growth Plan

- $85 million to purchase land for new schools

- $150 million to support school property redevelopments

- $77 million for three new schools delivering Māori medium education

- $6 million to support the rebuild and relocation of Marlborough schools

- $56 million for the Christchurch School Rebuild programme

Budget 2022

- $280 million for the National Education Growth Plan

- $105 million for new classrooms and school sites for kura

- $219 million for schools to replace furniture and equipment

- $85 million for land purchases for new schools

- $88 million to continue the Christchurch School Rebuild programme

