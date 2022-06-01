Spin Doctors Spun Out Of Control Under Labour

There are 46 per cent more spin doctors across the public service since Labour came to office in 2017, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“This Labour Government is so lacking in delivery that more communications staff and contractors are required to cover all the cracks.

“The total number of spin doctors ballooned from 339 in 2017 to 497 in 2021.

“We have seen increased numbers of communications staff and contractors across almost all core public service departments. Even the Public Service Commission, which doesn’t have an external-facing role, has gone from having six communications staff to 15.

“The Public Service Commission should focus on keeping rampant Government expenditure under control, but it has become an exemplar of a culture that is tolerant of wasteful spending.

“Over the same timeframe, the number of spin doctors has also doubled at Land Information New Zealand, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Ministry of Transport.

“New Zealanders are currently enduring a cost of living crisis, and taxpayers deserve a Government focused on delivering outcomes, rather than spin about why they can’t get things done.”

© Scoop Media

