Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Welcomes Tax Backdown

Saturday, 4 June 2022, 4:52 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party is welcoming the Government’s backdown on changes to the tax system,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith.

“The Government claimed people would use business structures to avoid its new 39 per cent tax rate and proposed changes to the tax system. Now it’s quietly delayed those changes.

“Inland Revenue says it has a number of concerns about Labour’s proposal as it would unfairly capture people who were not trying to avoid paying taxes.

“It should just dump these changes completely. It was insulting to individuals that they would use business structures to manipulate paying the top tax rate.

“The 39 cent envy tax was always a bad idea.

“ACT is the only party in Parliament who has been totally unequivocally clear on the issue of tax.

“We will repeal any taxes proposed by Labour, we will get rid of National’s capital gains tax in the bright-line test, we will cut the 30 percent marginal tax rate to 17.5 percent, we will reverse the 39 percent tax rate and we will reverse the Government’s interest deductibility change.

“ACT stands for real change, our proposals would give a $2,000 tax cut to someone on the average wage.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 


LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 