Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Promised To Tackle Gangs 407 Days Ago, They’ve Done Nothing

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 12:37 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“407 days ago Labour announced that they would amend the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act “to introduce new power enabling seizure of assets of those associated with organised crime.” But we’re yet to see any action,” says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“The new Justice Minister needs to show she’s not going to repeat the inaction of her predecessor and hurry up and introduce a bill allowing Police to seize gang assets.

“ACT gave this Government the opportunity a month ago to pass my member’s bill to freeze and seize assets from gangs upon finding an illegally held firearm at a raid, but Labour voted it down.

“Only a week later the Prime Minister told the AM Show they were working on their own legislation to achieve the same outcome, and the new Police Minister has said that he and the new Justice Minister are “having discussions” and that they’ll “talk about it in the next few weeks.”

“Where is the urgency? New Zealanders are afraid to walk around their own neighbourhoods or put their children down to sleep at night in the front room. We don’t have time for the two Ministers to schedule a chinwag about the issue sometime over the next few weeks.

“If they have been working on this for weeks as the Prime Minister claims, or for over a year as their press release states, then they should have a bill ready to go which could be scrutinised at Select Committee to ensure it achieves the end goal of keeping New Zealanders safer.

“Even better, Labour could have supported my bill a month ago and we could be that much closer to giving the Police real powers to hit gangs where it hurts, their wallets.

“The problem is here now, and it’s only getting worse. It’s about time the Police are given our full support to hit this nail on the head with a mighty big sledgehammer.

“ACT had a solution and the Government chose to ignore it, they can’t ignore the large group of Kiwis who are feeling unsafe in their communities and they need to deliver this legislation.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>


Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 