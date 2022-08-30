Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tax Legislation Makes Green Party Change To Public Transport Tax Rules

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Following years of political pressure from the Green Party the Government will finally exclude public transport subsidies from the fringe benefit tax.

“This is a huge Green win that we have been pushing for many years. It will finally rebalance the tax law so that public transport passes are treated in the same way as ‘free’ car parks,” say the Green Party’s transport spokesperson, Julie Anne Genter.

The Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill was introduced to Parliament this afternoon.

Significantly, the Bill will introduce a fringe benefit tax exemption for public transport. This means that when an employer subsidises public transport passes for staff as a part of their salary package, they will not be taxed.

“The Green Party has long campaigned for more accessible buses, trains and ferries. The tax change the Government is making is a fantastic step in the right direction that will encourage businesses to support clean modes of transport.

“Transport makes up a significant and growing percentage of New Zealand’s climate pollution. We know that to ensure a stable planet we need to halve fossil fuel use by 2030 and eliminate fossil fuels completely by 2050.

“Until now, our tax rules have made achieving this harder than it should be. Providing an employee with a free car park has effectively been subsidised by the Government, while providing a public transport pass, for example, has been taxed.

“After years of pressure from the Greens the Government is finally stepping in to fix this. It is a long overdue change that will help level the playing field between the different options people have for travelling to and from work.

“It also delivers a major part of the member’s bill I introduced in July last year. However, there is still more to do..

“We need the Government to go one step further and remove the fringe benefit tax from e-bikes and zero emissions motor vehicles provided to staff.

“We should also close the double cab ute loophole that incentivises the purchase of these high emission vehicles,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 