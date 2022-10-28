ACT Welcomes National’s Support For Ankle Bracelets Policy

“The ACT Party is welcoming support from National for our policy of ankle bracelets for youth offenders,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.



“This morning on Newstalk ZB Christchurch, Senior National Party MP Gerry Brownlee said in response to ACT’s policy “there’s a massive gap at the moment between arrests of these young people involved in these things and prosecutions. So coming up with something that doesn’t see them slung into prison but keeps some kind of monitor on them is a good idea.”



“This follows Police Minister Chris Hipkins revealing last week in Parliament when questioned about our policy “we’re keeping all options on the table.”



“With National now supporting our policy and Labour open to it, it’s time for action.



“Nobody wants to see young people incarcerated. Aside from the fact youth justice facilities are full, they are known to be a training ground for worse offending.



“If young offenders have a tracking bracelet, their mates will not want them around and penalties such as staying at home at the weekend and after 5pm could be enforced.



“They can be used to ensure kids are going to school and not associating with other criminals. It keeps these young offenders out of youth justice facilities, and it means they can be tracked to the scene of a crime.



“Ninety five per cent of youth offenders dealt with by Youth Aid are seen only once, we're talking about the worst five per cent of youth offenders.



“ACT proposed ankle bracelets in our Law and Order policy document in August. Ram raids are being carried out by the same, hardened group of young people who face no consequences. They’re too young for prison, they’re known to escape from youth justice facilities, or are sent home to their families where they have a lack of guidance and discipline.



“This is exactly the sort of consequences that Labour should be looking into. Some people will say 11-14 is too young to wear an ankle bracelet. Do those same people say it’s too young to carry out a ram raid? ACT says if you can do the crime, you can cop the punishment.



“ACT invites National and Labour for a cross-party discussion on how we can make this policy work to keep retailers safe.”

