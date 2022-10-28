ACT Welcomes National’s Support For Ankle Bracelets Policy
“The ACT Party is welcoming support from National for
our policy of ankle bracelets for youth offenders,” says
ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris
Baillie.
“This morning on Newstalk ZB
Christchurch, Senior National Party MP Gerry Brownlee said
in response to ACT’s policy “there’s a massive gap at
the moment between arrests of these young people involved in
these things and prosecutions. So coming up with something
that doesn’t see them slung into prison but keeps some
kind of monitor on them is a good
idea.”
“This follows Police Minister
Chris Hipkins revealing last week in Parliament when
questioned about our policy “we’re keeping all options
on the table.”
“With National now
supporting our policy and Labour open to it, it’s time for
action.
“Nobody wants to see young
people incarcerated. Aside from the fact youth justice
facilities are full, they are known to be a training ground
for worse offending.
“If young offenders have
a tracking bracelet, their mates will not want them around
and penalties such as staying at home at the weekend and
after 5pm could be enforced.
“They can be
used to ensure kids are going to school and not associating
with other criminals. It keeps these young offenders out of
youth justice facilities, and it means they can be tracked
to the scene of a crime.
“Ninety five per
cent of youth offenders dealt with by Youth Aid are seen
only once, we're talking about the worst five per cent of
youth offenders.
“ACT proposed ankle
bracelets in our Law and Order policy document in August.
Ram raids are being carried out by the same, hardened group
of young people who face no consequences. They’re too
young for prison, they’re known to escape from youth
justice facilities, or are sent home to their families where
they have a lack of guidance and
discipline.
“This is exactly the sort of
consequences that Labour should be looking into. Some people
will say 11-14 is too young to wear an ankle bracelet. Do
those same people say it’s too young to carry out a ram
raid? ACT says if you can do the crime, you can cop the
punishment.
“ACT invites National and Labour for a cross-party discussion on how we can make this policy work to keep retailers safe.”