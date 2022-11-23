Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Jackson Fails To Explain What Media Merger Will Achieve

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson has been unable to explain to Parliament what the TVNZ/RNZ merger will be able to provide that doesn’t already exist,” says ACT’s Broadcasting spokesperson Damien Smith.

“I asked Willie Jackson this specific question in Parliament today and the Speaker agreed that the Minister had not been able to provide an answer.

“If Willie Jackson can’t list a single thing the merger will give New Zealanders for the $370 million it will cost, then why on earth is he doing it?

"Mr Jackson said he wouldn't decide what sort of programming the new entity would provide. That is obviously true and it's worrying he'd even raise it.

"He needed to tell us what sort of services, in concept, the new entity could deliver, but he was totally unable to do this. We have a Minister who doesn't know why he's spending $370 million.

“Jackson keeps claiming that New Zealand can’t compete with streaming services like Netflix, he seems unaware that TVNZ already has its own streaming service.

“The Minister hasn’t carried out a cost benefit analysis, but claimed in Parliament “this is good money being spent.” How can he possibly know that?

“Jackson has proved today that New Zealanders won’t get anything new from this expensive merger. When inflation is out of control the Government should curb its spending, this would be great place to start.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 