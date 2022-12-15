Have Your Say On The Sale And Supply Of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill

The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill. The bill aims to improve communities’ ability to influence alcohol regulation in their area by making targeted changes to the alcohol licensing process provided for in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

Proposed changes include:

· Amending the Act so that parties can no longer appeal provisional local alcohol policies.

· Allowing district licensing committees to decline to renew a licence if they consider that the licence would be inconsistent with conditions on location or licence density in the relevant local alcohol policy.

· Changing who can object to licensing applications.

· Changing the way that licensing hearings are conducted.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on Thursday, 2 February 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

