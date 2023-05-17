No Mental Health Nurses In Six Months

No mental health nurses have arrived in New Zealand in the last six months, National’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“For more than a year, Labour ignored the pleas from National and the health sector to urgently add nurses to the straight the residency pathway.

“New Zealand is short at least 4,000 nurses across the health sector, including at least 400 mental health nurses.

“Despite other countries like Australia and Canada offering these essential workers more attractive immigration pathways, Labour dragged its feet and as a result no mental health nurses have arrived in the country this year.

“The lack of mental health nurses is a critical issue, causing burnout for our current frontline staff and longer wait times for New Zealanders in need.

“It beggars belief why Labour refused to act on the nurses shortage and now vulnerable New Zealanders are paying the price.

“Just last month, a mental health patient was forced to wait 94 hours in the emergency department for an inpatient bed to become available, with staffing shortages being cited as a key reason.

“While Labour fail to act, a National government will deliver more nurses. We will provide an incentive for up to 1,000 overseas nurses to relocate to New Zealand by paying them up to $10,000 to help with their move. National will also retain more of our homegrown nurses by offering to pay student loan repayments in return for a five year bonding agreement.

“Our health sector needs more nurses to urgently arrive on our shores. Labour has failed, but National will deliver.”

