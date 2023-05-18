Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Blowout Budget Shows Labour’s Time Is Up

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Budget 2023 shows why New Zealand needs a change of direction and a change of government this year, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“Finance Minister Grant Robertson promised a bread-and-butter Budget. What he delivered was a spending spree creating a massive increase in deficits and debt climbing for years to come.

“This is the Blowout Budget, the culmination of Grant Robertson’s massive spending spree as Finance Minister for six years.

“Mr Robertson has blown his own spending limits for the sixth budget in a row.

“The deficit has blown-out to $7.6 billion – a whopping $7.1 billion increase. The return to surplus has been delayed.

“Operating spending has blown-out to $137 billion this year, up $61 billion since Labour entered office.

“And debt has blown-out to $95 billion by 2026.

“Kiwis are already paying the price for Mr Robertson’s addiction to spending – and now Treasury confirms Mr Robertson’s spending will mean interest rates are higher for longer, meaning Kiwis will pay for years to come when they refix their mortgages.

“Mr Robertson should have adjusted tax brackets for inflation to provide relief for hard working Kiwis. But yet again, Labour has refused to do the right thing – instead deciding that they can spend taxpayers’ money better than Kiwis.

“New Zealanders hoped today for some relief from the tough conditions that Labour’s economic mismanagement has produced. What they will get is cheaper bus rides for those who qualify, but still nothing for the majority of hard-working New Zealanders.

“National knows we need to fix the economy to lift incomes and afford the public services Kiwis deserve – but Labour’s only plan is to spend.

“A National government will fix the economy, end wasteful spending and deliver meaningful tax relief for hard working Kiwis.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 