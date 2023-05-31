Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mental Health Wait Times Continue To Soar

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A new report out today shows that Labour continues to fail Kiwis on mental health, National’s Mental Health & Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“A report from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, an independent watchdog, highlights Labour’s lack of delivery in mental health.

“The report finds that more of our young people are struggling with their mental health and are requiring medication.

“It also finds young Kiwis are facing longer wait times than any other age group to access mental health services. This is a clear failure in our mental health system.

“Labour announced $1.9 billion of mental health funding but it beggars belief where all that money has gone and why it has failed to make any difference.

“The biggest barrier to timely mental health and addiction support in New Zealand is the health workforce, which is severely under resourced.

“Vacancies have doubled under Labour, with the commission saying they are ‘yet to see a clear strategy’ to grow the workforce.

“New Zealand is short around 400 mental health nurses and none have arrived in the country in the last five months.

“While Labour continues to fail mental health, National has a plan.

“National will opening up our immigration settings and make New Zealand a more attractive destination for overseas nurses. We will also offer a bonding scheme to our newly graduated nurses to encourage them to stay in the country for up to five years.

“National will also set up a Mental Health Innovation Fund to help boost up community providers and NGOs who are making a difference to Kiwis in need, like Mike King’s Gumboot Friday.

“National will also fix the economy and get inflation under control so that we can invest more in our public services, like mental health. It is only through a strong economy the Government can invest in public services New Zealanders deserve.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments.
Dutifully National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has since opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 