Mental Health Wait Times Continue To Soar

A new report out today shows that Labour continues to fail Kiwis on mental health, National’s Mental Health & Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“A report from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, an independent watchdog, highlights Labour’s lack of delivery in mental health.

“The report finds that more of our young people are struggling with their mental health and are requiring medication.

“It also finds young Kiwis are facing longer wait times than any other age group to access mental health services. This is a clear failure in our mental health system.

“Labour announced $1.9 billion of mental health funding but it beggars belief where all that money has gone and why it has failed to make any difference.

“The biggest barrier to timely mental health and addiction support in New Zealand is the health workforce, which is severely under resourced.

“Vacancies have doubled under Labour, with the commission saying they are ‘yet to see a clear strategy’ to grow the workforce.

“New Zealand is short around 400 mental health nurses and none have arrived in the country in the last five months.

“While Labour continues to fail mental health, National has a plan.

“National will opening up our immigration settings and make New Zealand a more attractive destination for overseas nurses. We will also offer a bonding scheme to our newly graduated nurses to encourage them to stay in the country for up to five years.

“National will also set up a Mental Health Innovation Fund to help boost up community providers and NGOs who are making a difference to Kiwis in need, like Mike King’s Gumboot Friday.

“National will also fix the economy and get inflation under control so that we can invest more in our public services, like mental health. It is only through a strong economy the Government can invest in public services New Zealanders deserve.”

