6,250 New Warm, Dry And Affordable Homes In Auckand

Labour delivering the most public homes per year on average year since the 1950s

1 In 7 public homes delivered since October 2017

Over 12,000 public homes – most of them new builds

Over 4,000 transitional homes delivered

Labour is committed to providing warm, dry, and affordable homes for our community, delivering over 12,000 additional public homes across New Zealand since October 2017, Shanan Halbert says.

“We are rebuilding communities across Auckland by building 3,006 Kāinga Ora homes in Auckland with another 2762 Kāinga Ora homes in the pipeline for 2024. And Community Housing Providers built 3,244 homes, says Shanan Halbert.

“Under the previous Government, public housing actually fell by 2,274 across Auckland in the nine years from 2008.

Labour’s investment in housing has seen us gain new public housing for the first time in years – with even more existing houses undergoing modernisation and retrofits

“Public housing is a vital part of our social support system that provides people at risk of homelessness with a stable and affordable place to live,

“These homes are easing the cost of living for those who need it the most, by reducing the risk of illness that comes from living in a damp or overcrowded home, lessening the time off work and school, and time and costs going back forth between doctors and hospital,”

“I’m pleased Budget 2023 will add another 3,000 public homes by June 2025, building on from the 18,000 public and transitional that will be delivered by the end of 2024, “says, Shanan Halbert.

