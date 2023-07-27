Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Māori Party Tax Policy Built Atop $30 Billion Hole

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 1:47 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Te Pāti Māori’s tax policy, built over a $30 billion hole, would achieve the party’s goal of decolonisation because no one would be doing business with New Zealand,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“$23 billion of the hole stems from a wealth tax of 8 percent, more than double the highest comparable wealth tax. This amounts to the annual return of the NZX50 for the last ten years. If every dollar of return were to be taxed, there would be literally no reason to invest in New Zealand. Forget banks, forget infrastructure – New Zealand would be economically decolonised.

“TPM also claims there is $7 billion in tax evasion, and that they could get it all back with $500 million investment. If this is true, the Government could get $14 back for one easy dollar spent. Do they not think someone might have tried this before, or is it the case that New Zealand has one of the simplest and most effective tax systems already, and that opportunities for extra compliance are largely tapped out?

“TPM then says they can shift income tax onto higher incomes when the first $30,000 is tax free. They have a whole world of surprise coming – the biggest beneficiaries of this policy would be tax accountants as people figure out how to shift their lifetime income into the tax free bracket.

“A Foreign Companies Tax would apply a discriminatory tax to all foreign companies operating in New Zealand. This will functionally act as GST on many goods and services – there aren’t a whole lot of New Zealand-made mobile phones and cars, for example.

“A Land Banking Tax would punish everyone for the crime of owning undeveloped land. Everyone, that is, except Māori, “recognising the ongoing barriers to the development of Māori land.” With the Gordian knot of red tape that is the RMA, this is certainly not an exclusively Māori problem.

“The economic illiteracy shown by Te Pāti Māori’s tax policy shows how Labour could be even worse than they already are. Difficult to imagine, but the Māori Party just did our imagining for us.

“The Government must change, and the change must be real. Party Vote ACT.”

Te Party Māori: Propose Radical Tax Reforms


Te Pāti Māori have today launched a transformative policy that redistribute wealth and end poverty in Aotearoa.

We will do this by:

- Removing GST from all kai and regulating the ability of supermarkets to hike prices.
- Removing income tax for low income whānau
- Increasing income tax on those earning more than $200,000
- Increasing the Corporate Tax Rate from 28% to 33%. More


 
 


ACT: Self-serving Bureaucracy Scolds St John For All The Wrong Reasons
"Their scolding of St John for allowing Dr Shane Reti to observe emergency services in action is the behaviour of a government department more worried about covering its own ass... More

Peter Dunne: What Should Kiri Allan's Legacy Be?

Hipkins’ handling of the three cases leading to Ministerial resignations has been consistent & has failed on each occasion. He has treated each initial revelation about Ministerial conduct failures as an aberration that the Minister would correct given time, and to which he should not overreact. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

