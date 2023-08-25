New Zealand Affirms International Commitment To Disability Community

Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Minister for Disability Issues

New Zealand’s continued commitment to disabled people is reflected in its response to a major United Nations report, Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan said today.

New Zealand has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, received in August 2022.

A further nine observations have been considered and noted.

“We are committing to a number of significant recommendations from the committee,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“The whole-of-Government response spans important policy areas including employment, family violence and sexual abuse, and economic well-being.

“This Labour Government has been staunch in its support for lifting the wellbeing of disabled people in Aotearoa.

“The UN committee specifically commended New Zealand on our establishment of Whaikaha (Ministry of Disabled People), the Abuse in Care Royal Commission, and progress on implementing Enabling Good Lives.

“These are all key indicators of our commitment to the disability community. However I know that more needs to be done.

“Government agencies will continue to progress our commitment in this space, before New Zealand is examined again by the Committee in 2030.

“I also want to recognise the work of the Independent Monitoring Mechanism and the constructive way it has engaged with the process,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

