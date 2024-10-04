New Appointment To The EPA Board

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds has confirmed the final appointee to the refreshed Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) board.

“I am pleased to welcome Brett O’Riley to the EPA board,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Brett is a seasoned business advisor with a long and distinguished career across the technology, tourism, and sustainable business sectors.

“His extensive experience across multiple sectors, combined with his governance expertise, leadership and deep commitment to innovation, will be a tremendous asset to the board.”

Brett O’Riley is currently the Executive Chairman of Manawaroa Education and a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council. He also serves as Managing Partner of GSD Corporation and is an advisor at Tata Consultancy Services, where he assists in delivering consulting and business solutions that leverage technology for business transformation.

He has been appointed for a three-year term, which will conclude in August 2027.

Brett O’Riley joins other recently appointed first-term board members Barry O’Neil, Jennifer Scoular, Alison Stewart, and Nancy Tuaine, all of whom are also serving three-year terms.

“I look forward to working closely with Brett and the rest of the refreshed board to achieve balanced outcomes that protect the environment while supporting key industries."

The EPA is New Zealand’s national environmental regulator and plays a vital role across the entire economy.

“EPA decisions impact the daily lives of all New Zealanders,” Ms Simmonds says.

“It’s critical to have timely, businesslike decision-making for the agriculture and horticulture sector, alongside ensuring positive environmental outcomes.”

Notes:

