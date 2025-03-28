Improved Hunting Permit System On Its Way

Hon James Meager

Minister for Hunting & Fishing

A new and improved hunting permit system will make it easier for New Zealanders to go hunting on public conservation land Minister for Hunting and Fishing James Meager says.

“Longer permits, automatic reminders and better navigation are part of a significant upgrade that will make life easier for 34,000 hunters that hunt on open conservation land,” Minister Meager says.

“The underlying technology of the current hunting permit system is outdated and in need of an update, and is being improved based on the direct feedback of hunters. This upgrade will support more hunters, both domestic and international, getting out and doing what they love.

“This substantial upgrade to the permitting system will make it more reliable and easier to navigate on mobile devices, making it easier to obtain permits on the go. Hunting permits will now be valid for 12 months, an increase on the current four-month period. Hunters will also receive reminders 14 days before their permits are due to expire so they can easily obtain a new permit.

“The upgraded system will also make selecting hunting areas easier. Instead of the 54 hunting areas that hunters currently choose from, the system will be simplified so hunters choose from eight regions, four in the North Island and four in the South Island/Stewart Island. All existing hunting areas within the broader region will automatically be included on the permit, and hunters can also select all hunting areas within New Zealand at the press of a single button.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“These may be simple changes, but they reflect a government which is committed to making it easier for New Zealanders to go hunting and fishing on conservation land, and are willing to listen to the feedback of the hunting community to do so.”

This new system will be launched by the Department in Conservation in May.

Note:

Hunters will need an email address to get a permit through the upgraded system. They can either set up an individual verified account or use a guest account. Hunters who have set up an account for restricted hunting blocks on Stewart Island/Rakiura can use the same log-in for the open hunting permit system.

Hunters who don’t have an e-mail address or don’t want to use the system can get a permit by calling the DOC Customer Service Centre.

Hunter information will be better protected through stronger security measures to protect personal information against malicious actors.

© Scoop Media

